Benue to probe alleged distribution of spoilt beans to IDPs -Ortom

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons Tuesday distributed food and nonfood items to alleviate the suffering of Internally Displaced Persons in Benue State during Covid 19 lock down.

However, there are allegations that among the items distributed are 250 bags of spoilt beans which representative of the Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Agency, Steven Buba said they took permission from the Commission as well as followed due process to distribute to Internally Displaced Persons.

Reacting to the case of alleged spoilt beans, Governor Samuel Ortom assured that it will be investigated thoroughly.

Others relief materials distributed includes, 355 bags of rice, 56 bags of garri, 256 bags of millet, 300 gallons of oil, 23 bags of ionized salt,, 71 cartoons of Tomatoes paste, 63 packs of Maggi, drugs as well as nonfood items like, 1000 blankets, 1,500 mats, 80 cartons of detergents, 80 cartons of soaps, 85 slippers, 1000 mosquitoe nets, 250mg of Vaseline, 85 ceramic spoons, and 800 fabricated stoves.

The SEMA Executive Secretary regretted that the materials were inadequate considering the quantum of internally displaced persons in the state which is put at 185,000 in eight (8) officially controlled camps.

Federal Commissioner, Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs Bashir Mohammed noted that there are over 100,000 IDPs in Benue State, maintaining that as part of their mandate to provide care and maintenance for the vulnerable people, the commission will continue to do its best to better the lot of the IDPs.

