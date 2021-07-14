Benue PDP hails Senate’s rejection of Onnochie NEC job

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State has hailed the rejection by the Senate of the nomination of Lauretta Onnochie for the position of Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party made the commendation in a press statement signed by its Publicity Secetary Bemgba Iortyom, recalling that the nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari of Ms Onnochie, a well known card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to function as a Commissioner of the nation’s electoral umpire, attracted widespread outcry within and outside of Nigeria, yet the Presidency was adamant on her choice in blatant disregard for the feelings of Nigerians and the integrity of the institution of democracy in the country.

Benue PDP, therefore, commended the Senate for rejecting the nomination, noting that it is an action which goes a long way in averting the threatened damage to the integrity and sanctity of democracy in our country.