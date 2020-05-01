Benue NESREA creates awareness on guidelines for coronavirus

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Benue State National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency(NESREA), said the agency it creating awareness and sensitization of guideline for handling chemicals used for disinfecting surfaces for and handling infectious waste on COVID-19

The state coordinator NESREA, Lanre Jimoh made the disclosure when he lead a team of Benue State field workers on a Courtesy Visit to the Commissioner of Health and the also Secretary of COVID-19, Dr. Sunday Ogbabo in Benue State recently.

Jimoh said creating awareness on COVID-19 will help in ending the pandemic.

The state coordinator stated that the guidelines include amongst others, handling and spraying of chemicals, preparations of disinfectant solution, collection and storage of chemical wastes should be done in an environmentally sustainable manner.

He also made recommendations to health care facilities generating infectious wastes to ensure environmentally sound management that only Properly Kitted workers should be allowed to evacuate waste from isolation centers, Tertiary Health Care Facilities are obliged to receive the infectious waste for incineration and also Disposable Personal Protective Equipment PPE used by health care workers involved with Covid19 patients should be incinerated and much more

He said, in line with International best practice, Medical Waste generated from the treatment of highly contagious disease can only be managed in accordance with routine procedures since no new regulations have been made to address it but advised among others.

“Waste handlers should wear Personal Protective Equipment PPE, generators are responsible for packaging the waste for transport to treatment facilities and each containerized infectious waste must be securely closed”.

Responding, the commissioner of Health Dr. Sunday Ogbabo assured the agency of complying with the guidelines and they will cooperate to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

