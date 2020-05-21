Benue, Nasarawa declare for sustenance of Peace

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue and Nasarawa State governmenta have declared to sustain the existing peace among the ethnic groups particularly communities living at the border areas of the two(2) states.

The declaration was made yesterday at Yelwata, a border town between the two(2)States by Governor Samuel Ortom and his Nasarawa counterpart Engr. Abdullahi Sule.

The Governors resolved in a communique issued at the end of the Joint State Security meeting to work assiduously towards the completion of the 2005 boundary demarcation as a way of addressing the lingering crisis between the Alago, Tiv and Fulani from both States and remove their differences.

They urged herdsmen to refrain from trespassing and occupying lands and communities at the disputed border areas until the boundary lines between the tso(2) states are demarcated by the National Boundary Commission.

Similarly, farmers and herdsmen are admonished to refrain from taking the laws into their hands at the slightest provocation rather they should endeavor to report any trespasses or breach of their rights to the constituted authority.

“Security agencies is to intensify surveillance and patrol activities in their border areas and both States should join employ the use of community policing to stop the menace of herdsmen attack and Inter border banditry activities.

“No Livestock Guard should cross the border into Nasarawa State while performing their assignment. If such is found, he should be arrested and prosecuted.

“Border communities of the two (2)States should identify perpetrators, sponsors/financiers of criminal activities and report them to security agencies.

“Both governors Commend the President Muhammed Buhari for setting up Special Task Force on Security to complement the efforts of the regular security agencies in combating Crimes in North Nigeria”, the communiqué read by Governor Ortom stated.

