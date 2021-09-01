Benue Killings: PDP charges DSS to investigate Akume

…Asks ex-Gov to explain roles in Benue violence

By Folorunso Alagbede, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs and former Governor of Benue state, Senator George Akume, for questioning over the escalated acts of terrorism and mass killings in Benue state.

The PDP also asked Akume to come clean on his alleged roles in the violence ravaging the state.

The party said this in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The main opposition party is similarly asking the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately commence investigation into the alleged siphoning of billions of naira under Akume’s watch as governor, especially, given public apprehensions on the source of funds being used by terrorist elements to prosecute their assault on Benue state.

The PDP’s position, according to the statement, is predicated on heightened public anxiety over his recent attempt at rationalizing the killings and acts of violence in Benue, in his unwarranted attack on the governor of Benue state, Dr. Samuel Ortom.

According to the statement by Ologbondiyan, “This attack on Governor Ortom is an unpardonable assault on the generality of Benue people, particularly, the victims of the bloody attacks in the state”

The PDP described Senator Akume’s call for a state of emergency in Benue as thoughtless, reckless and absolutely reprehensible.

It said, “The party notes that the call exposes Akume’s desperation to destabilize the state having become frustrated that despite the travails they face, the people of Benue had remained united and refused to break their ranks under Governor Ortom.

“Indeed, such sinister call can only come from an individual who is desperate to perpetuate and draw political capital from the bloodletting in the state, as a means to further subjugate and erode the constitutionally guaranteed rights of the Benue people.

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that despite the killings, bloodletting and wanton destruction of property, in which eminent citizens of the state have lost their lives, Senator Akume, a former governor of the state, elected Senator and now a minister of the Federal Republic, has never condemned the killings or sought any form of redress or succour for the people.

“Instead, he is seeking ways to further subjugate the people and foist a siege mentality on them with his call for a state of emergency, at the time other leaders in the state and across Nigerians are seeking for solutions.

“By his action, Senator Akume has spat on the graves of the victims of the killings as well as dealt a huge slap on the sensibilities of the Benue people and history will always remember him on this score.

“Our party, standing with the people of Benue State, demands that Senator Akume should be made to come clean as his schemes have been further validated by his unwarranted vicious attack on Governor Ortom.

“If Akume meant well for Benue state, he would have been on the side of Governor Ortom and the people of the state in asking President Muhammadu Buhari to address the pall of insecurity and put an end to the killings and acts of violence instead of seeking to further trample on the rights of the people.

“Our party however charges Governor Ortom not to be deterred but remain focused in standing for his people at this critical time”, it said.