Benue group frowns at call for state of emergency

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

President, Mzough U Tiv Worldwide and Chairman of the three (3) socio- cultural organizations in Benue State, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, Comptroller of Prison rtd, has frowned at the call for State of Emergency by the Minister for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume as an act of injustice and betrayal.

According to CP Ihagh who said this in a telephone conversation yesterday with our correspondent in Makurdi, wondered why Sen. Akume, a beneficiary of democratic process, would turn around to want to truncate democratic system by calling for State of Emergency in his own State.

Chief Iorbee opined that the Minister should have called for State of Emergency in States like, Yobe, Katsina, Plateau and Zamfara that are worst devastated by security challenges.

“We the three (3) socio-organizations consisting of Tiv, Igede and Idoma ethinc groups have continued to preach unity amongst our sons. If Akume observed that Ortom is not doing the right thing, he can advise him instead of calling for State of Emergency which will not benefit anyone.

“We had sometime ago passed a vote of confidence on the Governor because we believe he is doing what the people want.”