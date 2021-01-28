Benue Govt. raises alarm over large influx of cattle

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Over 376 cows and 6 suspected herdsmen have been apprehended by the Benue State Government.

The State Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu who disclosed this at a Press briefing yesterday in Makurdi, said the arrest followed the recent alarm raised by Governor Abdullahi Sule that members of the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents were regrouping along the Benue/Nasarawa States Border.

He added that on receipt of the information, security agencies in the State swung into action to ascertain the truth or otherwise of the declaration by the Nasarawa Governor and discovered that there is a massive deployment of herdsmen with their cattle on the brink of River Benue and Nasarawa state bank.

According to Abounu, the herdsmen are heavily armed with Ak47, intimating that the herdsmen were arrested in Kaseyo, Guma local government area.

“On the 23rd January 2021,156 cows belonging to these herdsmen were apprehended and on 26th January, 220 cows were arrested in the same vicinity. There is also, massive deployment of cattle along River Benue on Agatu and Gwer West local government areas.

While stressing that the anti-open grazing Law promulgated by the State government will not be abrogated, he further said many violators are have been convicted to correctional center while others are undergoing prosecution.

