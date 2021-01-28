Benue Gov. Ortom tests positive for coronavirus

Share This





















From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said the latest result of his COVID-19 test returned positive.

This follows the test results of most of the Governor’s close aides who also returned positive in the last few weeks.

Press Secretary to the Governor Terver Akase who stated this in a press statement yesterday, noted that his boss has not shown any symptoms of the disease, but has already commenced treatment as prescribed by medical personnel.

He advised those who have come in contact with him in the last couple of days to go for test. The Governor says it is equally important that those who came in contact with other persons who have tested positive for the virus should go for test to ascertain their COVID-19 status.

Governor Ortom urged Benue people to continue to observe the protocol for the prevention of the virus such as wearing of face masks, use of sanitizers, regular hand washing and physical distancing.

He encouraged the people not to be afraid of going for COVID-19 test as it is only doing so would they help in containing the spread of the disease.

