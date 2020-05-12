Benue coronavirus cases hit 3, as ex-Reps member test positive to virus

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom yesterday announced the third coronavirus victim in the state.

He disclosed the identity of the victim as Mrs. Rebecca Apedzan, a onetime House of Representatives member during the botched Republic and former Commissioner of Commerce and Industry in the State.

The third case is coming barely a week after the Governor announced the second case.

Governor Ortom who said this while addressing newsmen after the Expanded Consultative meeting of the State Action Committee on Covid 19, averred that he had contact with the victim on Sunday at a meeting and would make himself available for another test.

He also, urged those who have had contact with the second victim to make themselves available for free treatment.

Ortom further intimated of government plans to review the partial lock down following passionate appeals by churches and mosques in the State, just as he frowned at the laxity at the borders and urged for strengthening of security.

Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Covid 19 Committee, Engr. Benson Abounu said they have gotten delivery of over 130,000 face masks which would be distributed in densely populated areas, while appealing to we’ll to do individuals to complement government effort by providing face masks to the people.

