Benue: 7 injured in petrol station gas explosion

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

A gas explosion yesterday in Makurdi, Benue State capital has left seven (7) persons severely injured.

The incident happened at about 6pm at the Bolek Petrol Station which is located opposite the Benue State University as a tanker finished discharging gas to the station.

According to manager of the station, Ekpo John, the tanker had finished discharging gas when suddenly there was a loud explosion.

He said two of his staff were affected including five other customers who are being treated at Benue State Teaching Hospital, BSUTH.

One of the victims, a civil servant, Pastor(Mrs) Judith Ochife narrated that he was at the station to buy gas and then, discovered that the attendant was working on the tank and suddenly, there was a spark which caused fire outbreak.

“My car was parked there in flames and I walked through the fire. I have been at the hospital since 7am and they only administered drip on me. No doctor has come to attend to me properly. I think they are lacking personnel here”, she lamented.

Another victim, a 300 level student, Mass Communication, BSU Joseph Gbajime said he and his mate Ayila Terna Samuel went to the station to refill their gas when the incident happened.

As a time of filing this report, about three of the victims who sustained minor injuries have already been discharged.

Presidential panel says it recovered N40m from anonymous bank The Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the recovery of Public Property says it has recovered over N40m for the Federal Government from one of the commercial banks in the country.

This was made known in a statement signed by the panel’s Head, Media and Communication, Lucie-Ann Laha, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The panel said it refrained from mentioning the name of the bank in question in order to prevent panic by its customers.

The statement stated that the recovery was made as a result of findings by a team of the panel’s investigation into accounts of Federal Government agencies operated by commercial banks from 2009-2015.

It said the panel had earlier assigned a team of forensic auditors with the task of x-raying the operations of the Federal Government accounts domiciled in commercial banks within that period.

The panel said this was done with a view to establishing whether or not such accounts had been subjected to arbitrary or excessive charges, interest shortfalls or accrued interests.

Arising from its findings, the panel, in a letter dated January 19, issued a demand notice to the bank for sum of N230,1444,784,34, comprising of N180,932,793.39K and $161,350,79.

It said the bank had initially objected to the figures.

Following the bank’s objection, the panel and the bank held a joint reconciliation meeting and agreed that the amount actually due for refund was N40,336.186.25K The money was paid into the panel’s Treasury Single Account Recovery Account domiciled with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The reconciliation team also agreed that the sum of $56,919.10 should be returned to the coffers of the Federal Government.(NAN)