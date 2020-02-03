BEDC installs meters to 2,500 households in Edo, Delta, Ondo, Ekiti

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), has installed a total of 2,500 units of prepaid meters for its customers across its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.

The Managing Director of the company, Mrs Funke Osibodu disclosed this during an interaction with journalists at the weekend in Benin on the activities of the company in 2019.

Represented by Edo Chief State Head, by Abel Enechaziam, she said the company’s target was to install 10,000 unit meters for its customers in 2019, but due to some issues it was not able to achieve the target, adding that metering of customers will improve considerably this year.

Mrs Osibodu assured that the installation of meters will help to curb estimated billing in its franchise states.

She further disclosed that as part of efforts to bring electricity to all the communities in its franchise States, as at October 2019, the company successfully connected 48 communities to the national grid.

He added, “20 communities were connected in Delta, 16 in Edo, six in Ondo while six were connected Ekiti state. These are communities that has not gotten electricity before,”

According to her, to improve electricity distribution and enhancing service delivery to its customers, it has commissioned 32 transformers, eight new injection substations as well as construction of three new 11KV feeders among others

She explained that the company’s target this years was to ensure that customers under its jurisdiction will have not less than nine hour supply of electricity, adding that if the collaboration with other stakeholders is successful, it will increase to not less than 12 hours daily.

While lamenting the vandalism of the company’s facilities, he appealed to Communities to help police the facilities, noting that the vandalism always lead to disruption of electricity in the affected area.