BEDC assures power supply despite disaster

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro Benin

The Management of Electricity, BEDC, has assured customers especially those in Edo State of power supply despite the fire incident which occurred at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) station on Sunday in Benin City.

The fire incident had initially caused a partial system collapse as the gutted TCN station is interconnected to other TCN locations across the country.

BEDC said this in a statement by its spokesman, Adekule Tayo who assured that: ‘’normalcy in terms of power supply was restored later in the day’’.

Tayo explained that no specific location was affected in terms of power supply due to the fire incident and commended customers for their understanding and cooperation.

According to him, ‘’spirited efforts by stakeholders at the instance of BEDC yielded positive result as the fire was eventually put off same day’’.

The spokesman further stated that TCN has been Wheeling electricity to its feeders in all BEDC locations.

since Sunday after the incident. He noted that ‘’customers without power supply may be due to either load management schedule or local technical fault in their locations, among other sundry reasons’’.

Tayo, commended some of its strategic stakeholders and customers who responded to its clarion call for assistance during the inferno.