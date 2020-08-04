BEDC assures improve power supply in Edo Communities

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has assured improve power supply to Igarra town and other Communities in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The intervention which is expected to bring about a significant improvement in power supply upon completion of the design, following the award of contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella in Etsako East Local Government Area of the State to Igarra.

Head Public Affairs Department, BEDC, Mr Adekunle Tayo in a statement on Tuesday assured that the project once completed will change the source of supply to the recently completed 60MVA Power Transformer at Okpella TS and cut off the existing source from Okene TS under Abuja Electricity Distribution Company which has not been reliable because of the lengthy feeder and the fact that it’s not within BEDC’s control.

The new source which will be under the BEDC’s network will guarantee adequate, quality and reliable power supply to Igarra, Ibilo, Ososo and Communities in in the Local Government Area.

The source, according to him, will also boost the business of the quarries and other Small Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the Area due to the quality and reliable power supply expected from the project once completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...