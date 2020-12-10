Be good ambassadors to people with disability in Jigawa – JONAPWD

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) Jigawa state chapter, appealed to all other peoples to be their good ambassadors at any level.

The called was made by the chairman of people with disabilities in Jigawa state comrade Muhammad Usman while delivering his speech During the 2020 disability award presentation supported by CDGP, held yesterday at conference hall of ministry of women affairs new secretariat Dutse.

The chairman who said, support to disability is not a one man business said, disability law touches the better living of people’s with disability and all hand must be on deck to ensure their inclusion and well-being.

He also called on legislators to continue being good in ensuring inclusion in all spheres of life ranging from budget,governance, empowerment among others.

Comrade Usman said, the 2020 Award of Excellence bestowed to three lawmakers and the Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

Speaking during the occasion, the Executive Secretary Rehabilitation Board, Alhjai Ibrahim Rabakaya said henceforth disabled allocation must be put forward and be defended by each sector during budget defence.

He said Jigawa state government will soon have its own share of the #20 Billion loan from the World Bank given to federal government for disbursement to Persons with disability groups and the elderly in the country.

He explained that Jigawa state government was the first to implement the Social Protection law and the second to Lagos to signed the Disability Law. in the country.

The Awardees were Honourable Sadiq Jallo, member representing Hadejia constituency, Honourable Haruna Aliyu Dangadi representing Miga constuency, and Honourable Garba Muhammad Bullet representing Karki constuency and the Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

