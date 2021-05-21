Baze University, Swedish Embassy in digital literacy pact

By Usman Shuaibu

The privately owned Baze University in Abuja, the Embassy of Sweden in Abuja are collaborating with the Global Wissen Consult to build capacity of youth in digital literacy.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the takeoff of the project was signed in Abuja on Wednesday.

Present at the occasion were the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Cameronand Ghana, His Excellency Carl Michael Grans, Vice-Chancellor Baze University, Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, Registrar, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Mani,Dean of Students, Mr. Aghedo Oshioreamhe as well as Ms Nathalie Sundalin from the Swedish company.

The aim of the partnership is to empower youths in Universities with digital literacy, groom the top digital entrepreneurs coming out of Africa and place Nigeria on the global map of the Digital marketing.

The Vice-Chancellor while giving his address, reiterated on the robust IT capacity of Baze University which propelled the University to soar above the challenges that confronted the educational system during the global COVID-19 by continuing with uninterrupted teaching and learning during the lockdown.