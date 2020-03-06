Bayelsa guber: Group asks EFCC to probe $30m largesse

Share This





















By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

A group known as Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership is demanding Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) to investigative the alleged $30 million dollars spent during Bayelsa state election .

Speaking at the protest,Executive Director of the Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership,

Kingsley Eluma,said the investigation became necessary because of the huge amount money used to fund the 2019 Bayelsa gubernatorial elections by the All Progressive Congress(APC).

Eluma disclosed that the infractions, violations of extant laws by His Hon Timipre Sylva former Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. David Lyon, APC Gubernatorial candidate of Bayelsa, Niger Delta Development Commission.

Others are one Chief Emeka Offor and certain multinational oil majors operating in Bayelsa State over the alleged Thirty Million Dollars ($30m) election fund released by the aforementioned names.

According to him, Chief Timipre Sylva also compromised his position and office by using his privileged position to mandate all oil majors to donate certain sums of money which the total of Twenty Million Dollars ($20 million) was released,an act that grossly violates extant laws.

Eluma stated that “It is therefore worrisome that the Bayelsa state APC, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, Niger Delta Development Commission, Chief Emeka Offor and Chief David Lyon have grossly violated these laws through their activities during the last gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State .

The group maintained that it is important that the commission takes responsibility in look into the following allegations and bring offenders to justice.

“It is upon this background that this coalition is appealing to the dutiful, performing of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission under the leadership of the chairman to carefully look into these allegations and investigate the issues raised,with a view to bringing all concerned to justice in the interest of the nation and to serve as deterrence to other politicians from taking such actions in future.

We have also received credible report with evidence that confirmed that Chief Timipre Sylva also facilitated the sum of Five Million Dollars ($5million) from a private person, Chief Emeka Offor for the purpose of election which violates the law of the land.

“Our private investigation also shows that the Management of the Niger Delta Development Commission gave the sum of Five Million Dollars ($5 million) to the All Progressive Congress, Bayelsa State through Chief Timipre Sylva apart from the contract awarded to his companies without following due process.”

“Nigeria is a nation guided by law and orders, so is our election processes. It is important to state here that ,our laws pegs spending of money for election purpose to a particular threshold, upon which whenever any candidate or party violates, it becomes a violation of the law.

Meanwhile,The group also pleaded for the case Of Senator Joshua Dariye and former Governor Jolly Nyame while commending on the Leadership of EFCC for their performance and gains strides. “We assure you of our readiness at all time to support you and your office with useful information and solidarity”.