Bauchi to prosecute erring officials of Govs Yuguda, Abubakar

From Ahmed Mohammed, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi state has directed the State Attorney General with immediate effect prosecute officials of former Bauchi State Govenors Mallam Isa Yuguda and Mohammed Abubakar administrations already found wanting by the Assets and recovery committee.

The governor stated this when members of the recovery committee led by its Chairman Brigadier General Marcus K Yake Rtd presented their report held at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi.

The governor expressed concern on the mismanagement of the state’s resources by the previous administration, .pledged to consider the report submitted to him by the Assets and Funds Recovery Committee as working document.

He said “We are very grateful to Almighty Allah for this day and this moment for making us to see or receive the report of the committee we set up in July last year.

“We must thank Allah for his protection and for the protection of the committee and giving them the wisdom to perform credibility in a manner that is very difficult. We also as committee for the recovery so far you made.

Governor Bala commended the members of the committee for their outstanding performance, pledged to ensure full implementation of the report to ensure justice and equity.

He assured the entire citizens of the state that people will be accountable regardless of their capacity so as to justify the confidence reposed in him.

The Chairman of the Committee who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Retired Brigadier General Markus Koko Yake said the committee had recovered 23 vehicles, 4 tractors with farm implement among others.

He said based on their investigation, the administrations of Malam Isa Yuguda And M A Abubakar have received allocations of over 1 trillion naira in addition to over 65 billion naira Special Releases to the immediate administration.

The Chairman said the Committee had faced serious challenges in a bid to obtain information and data from MDAs especially in relation to finance and attributed it to government officials who are part of the scams or improprieties discovered while carrying out the assignment