Bauchi sets up C’ttee to recover looted govt properties

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has approved the formation of a committee for the recovery of government properties and funds looted by the officials of the previous administration in the state.

A statement signed by the Governor’s spokesman, Dr Ladan Salihu indicated that the committee was mandated to consider and review all land allocations carried out by the previous administration from May, 2007 to May 2019 without following the due process.

The terms of reference of the committee according to the statement, is to employ all legal means in recovering all monies found to have been fraudulently overcharged and paid to any company handling contract awarded by the state government.

The committee was also mandated to liase with the State Attorney General in order to prosecute anyone found culpable in committing offences relating to misappropriation of public funds, criminal acquisition or disposal of government landed properties before the appropriate court of law.

Other terms of reference of the committee was to identify moveable and immovable assets in possession of any person found to be culpable in misappropriation of state government’s assets or funds so as to forward them to prosecutors assigned for obtaining Court’s order forfeiture of the assets or funds pending the determination of the criminal trials.

The Committee has Senator Isah Hamma Misau as Chairman, Professor Sylvester Shigyil (SAN), and Barrister Muktar Abubakar Usman as Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.

Other members of the committee according to the statement are, Alhaji Umar Barau Ningi, Brigadier General Markus Yake retired, Group Captain Tijjani Baba Gamawa retired, retired CP Hamisu Makama and retired ACP Musa Konkiyel, Alhaji Musa Gora and Malam Musa Azare.

The rest are Alhaji Sani Shehu Sanin Malam, Alhaji Bibi Dogo, Alhaji Kamel Isah, Alhaji Harsanu Guyaba, Barrister Lawal Hussaini Ibrahim, Architect Baba Mohammed Dadi and Hajiya Maryam Garba Bagel.

The committee according to the statement, has three months from the date of inauguration to submit its report.