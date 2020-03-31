Bauchi records third confirmed coronavirus case

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed,Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has confirmed the third case of a person positive to coronavirus disease in the state.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela disclosed this at a press conference held at Bayara General Hospital Bauchi.

Senator Baba Tela who is the Chairman of the State Outbreak Response Committee on Lassa Fever and Coronavirus said already the third patient is in isolation receiving medical treatment.

According to the 23 new result received by the committee, only one was tested to positive while remaining are negative.

” Out of the our new 23 result, only one is positive, and the patient is already in isolation to receive treatment from our medical doctors.

Senator Baba Tela appealed to the federal government to assist the state with enough testing materials so as to be able to to conduct the test in the state.

” We are requesting the federal government to come to our aid in the area of testing facilities, this will enable us to operate effectively.

On the total lockdown of the state, the Deputy Governor said the measure was due to the non adherence to the earlier government’s directive on the closure of markets and other places.

” Under this directive, no movement of vehicles, no movement within the state itself, whoever violate this, will face full wrath of the law.”

Senator Baba Tela said security agencies in the state have been directed to ensure total compliance.

The State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela was accompanied by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mohammed Sabiu Baba, Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Commissioners of Information and Health, Garba Dahiru, Dr Aliyu Maigoro and the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency Dr Rilwanu Mohammed among others.

