Bauchi records 21 deaths to Lassa fever

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, has explained that 21 people have died of Lassa fever in the state from January to December, 2020.

The Executive Chairman, of the Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, stated this today Thursday in Bauchi

He said that the number of deaths recorded in the state are the highest in the country.

Chairman said Bauchi state has 59 confirmed positive cases of lassa fever in 10 local government area , and 21 death with six confirmed cases currently in isolation.

Rilwanu said their major challenge is the delay before they get the reports of the sample’s taken to Abuja. And expressed hope that very soon a testing center will be open in Bauchi.

He said Bauchi State Governor gave the agency nibe million Naira to fumigate all the areas where lassa fever is recorded and commended the governor for his effort to eradicate the disease in Bauchi.

On measeles Dr Rilwanu said 400,000 children ages 9 – 15 months in Bauchi state are to be vaccinated to prevent them from measles outbreak as well as to boost their immune system.

Rilwanu explained that the first dose of the vaccine is to be given when the child is 9 months old while the second dose is 4 months later when the child will be 1year 3 months old.

“A new vaccine known as booster has been introduced by the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NAPHCDA) aimed at helping to boost the immune system of the children.I am appealing to mothers to ensure that their children received the vaccine” he said.

Rilwanu said that the state has received four million doses of yellow fever vaccine from the federal government saying that vaccination will be conducted in January 2021 with the target population of ages one to 44 who are most vulnerable.

