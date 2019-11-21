Bauchi pledges improved welfare for old soldiers

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State yesterday launched the Appeal Fund Raising for the Nigerian Legion ahead of the celebration of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a pledge to ensure their welfare.

Speaking at the occasion held at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi, the governor reiterated the determination of his administration towards ensuring the welfare of legionnaires and their families.

He assured that government will continue to assist them to improve their wellbeing and enjoined corporate bodies and individuals to complement government’s efforts in that direction for the betterment of the lives of the ex- service men.

Governor Mohammed announced the establishment of Corps of Commissionaires in the state as requested by the Headquarters of the Nigerian Legion through the Ministry of Defence.

Represented by his deputy, Senator Baba Tela, the governor believed that the establishment of the Corps in the state will go along in alleviating the sufferings of legionnaires.

He expressed concern over the challenges faced by legionnaires despite their contributions to national development and stressed the need for collective efforts in order to cater for their welfare and that of their families.