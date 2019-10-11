Bauchi moves to evolve modern system of Qur’anic education

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Ministry of Religious Affairs has yesterday organized a sensitization workshop on how to evolve a modern System of Qur’anic education as part of effort to improve the Almajiri system of education.

The Workshop was organized by the ministry in collaboration with Al-Absal Business Link, a trading company in Bauchi state, targeted stake holders and Qur’anic school teachers.

The state Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Social Welfare, Alhaji Ahmed Jalam represented by a Director in the ministry Malam Sa’idu Adamu, said that the ministry was saddled with the responsibility of promoting religious tolerance, regulating and supervising religious activities in the state.

He urged the Qur’anic Teachers who were participants at the Seminar to apply the knowledge they get during the event and help government in modernizing the Almajiri system of education.

The Commissioner pledged the support of the ministry in promoting anything that would develop Qur’anic education system for the development of the State.

Managing Director of Al-Absal Business Link, Alhaji Abdulrahman Yusuf Muazu, advised Federal and Northern State Governments to establish special commissions or agencies that would regulate, supervise and transform the Almajiri system of Qur’anic education.

He said, the Almajiri Education Agency would help in tackling the scourge of street begging, child abuse and other problems associated with the almajiri education system.

Yusuf said it was high time for government at all levels to address the problems of Almajiri which deny millions of children access to formal education and subject them to begging and child labour for survival.

He argued that the number of almajiris in the North was higher than that of herders’ children, hence the need to establish agencies and commissions to cater for them just like there are nomadic education agencies for children of Fulani herders.

He said: “The Nomadic Education Agencies established in the northern states have gone a long way in encouraging children of fulani herders to go to schools, Therefore, it is also pertinent for the federal and state governments especially in the north to establish a commission or agencies that will cater for the teeming Nigerian children enrolled in Almajiri schools. By so doing, such Agencies and Commissions will modernize the system such that these children can acquire both Qur’anic and Western education at the same time to be responsible citizens who can contribute to national development”.