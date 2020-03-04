Bauchi govt to make Yankari World Center of tourism

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensure Yankari Games Reserve become the center of the tourism in the world.

The State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Alhaji Modibbo A Ahmed stated this in a press statement issued to Journalists in Bauchi on the celebration of the 2020 World Wildlife Day.

Modibbo said currently the state government through his ministry is working with some development partners with a view to invest in Yankari Games Reserve and Sumu Wildlife Park.

The Commissioner said government alone cannot run its tourism centers, observed that, their support will assist in developing and advancing the sector in the state.

He said in particular the ministry has seek the intervention of the Ambassador of Namibia as part of efforts to support the supply of animals to Sumu Wildlife park.

“We celebrate the lives of our Animals and plants, without animals we are nowhere. Let’s work together to ensure their protection.

“The incalculable value of wildlife, the animals and plants that live in the wild have an intrinsic value and contribute to the ecological, genetic, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational and aesthetic aspects of human well-being and to sustainable development.”

Modibbo said that, the World Wildlife Day is an opportunity to celebrate the many beautiful and varied forms of wild fauna and flora and to raise awareness of the multitude of benefits that their conservation provides to people.

He said it also provides a unique opportunity to deliver transformative progress for the conservation and sustainable use of the species of wild animals and plants.