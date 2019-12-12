Bauchi govt. to boost pupils reading culture

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has reiterated its determination to come up with a reading culture strategy as part of measures to boost pupils reading culture.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed made the remark at an interactive session with USAID officials who visited him at the Government House Bauchi.

Governor Bala said the measures became necessary in order to reduce poor performance of primary school pupils in the state.

He disclosed to them that his administration is working round the clock to overcome the challenges facing the state’s education sector so as to ensure effective teaching and learning.

The Governor acknowledged the support of USAID to the state government which he said already it has assisted at reducing the number of out of school children in the state.

The Team Leader, who is the USAID Nigeria Country Mission Director, Mr Stephen M Haykin said the organization is supporting the state in the sectors of Health and Education.

Mr Stephen M Haykin used the medium to express satisfaction with the significant progress the state is making in the health sector.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Aliyu Usman Tilde said reading culture among pupils remained the major problem in basic education and solicited for the support of critical stakeholders to improve learning process.