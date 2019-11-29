Bauchi Govt. sacks 20 LG heads of administration

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has terminated the appointment of all Heads of Administrations across the 20 Local government areas of the state.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Ladan Salihu stated this while briefing newsmen yesterday on the outcome the state Executive Council meeting chaired by the State Game Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

Dr Salihu said this is to ensure the affected officers did not interfere with ongoing B V N verification in the local governments.

On the status of the state owned media outfits, the Information and Communications Commissioner said henceforth, BRC and BATV would be merged under the supervision of one Managing Director in order to ensure effective service delivery in line with global best practice.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa said the council

has approved the Medium Expenditure Framework of the 2020 proposed budget.

Dr Gamawa explained that, the Medium Expenditure Framework is a document that articulate the current economic situation and realities of the state and the country in general.

He said the expenditure framework is a foundation for the budget as it is an estimate of what the state will be getting from federation account, counterpart funding and its Internally Generated Revenue.

Dr Gamawa said with the approval of the document by the State Executive Council, Governor Bala Mohammed is expected to soon present the budget to the State Assembly for onward processing.

The Budget and Economic Planning Commissioner described the State 2020 budget as a special considering that it was designed based on the available resources.