Bauchi govt pays N200m gratuity to retired civil servants

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkàdir Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed the Accountant General of the state to release the outstanding N200 million for the month of December 2019 and January 2020 gratuity for immediate payment to the affected retired civil servants on or before Tuesday 4th February , 2020.

This was contained in a press release issued by Mukhtar Gidado Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media.

He said,” The attention of the Bauchi State Government has been drawn to what it considers as an unfounded rumour by some mischief makers who alleged that the state government has stopped the monthly mandatory payment of N100 million outstanding gratuities for retired state civil servants in the last three months, for the avoidance of doubt and in order to put the records straight, the Bauchi State government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has settled the monthly mandatory payment of N100 million for state retirees up to the month of November 2019”

Gidado said, “Although it is only the payment for the month of December 2019 that is still pending due to the shortfall in revenue allocation for the month from the Federation Account. However, it should also be noted that government is up to date in the monthly mandatory payment of the N100 million for the local government retirees.”

He said Governor Bala Mohammed has assured that he will not betrayed the good people of Bauchi State who have untrusted him with the enormous responsibility of governing the affairs of the state and reiterates the commitment of his administration in doing the needful within the available resources to ensure the comfort and welfare of civil servants and retirees in the state.