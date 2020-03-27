Bauchi governor’s brother, Adamu kidnapped

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

An elder brother to the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has been kidnapped.

He was reportedly abducted by armed kidnappers on Wednesday evening. He is named Adamu Mohammed.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, who confirmed the kidnap to the media, said that the victim, popularly known as Yaya Adamu, was kidnapped on Wednesday evening.

He said the kidnappers are yet to contact the family but that security operatives have been informed.