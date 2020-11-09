Bauchi Governor mourns late famous armed robbers hunter

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has condoled Katagum Emirate Council and the people of the State over the death of a famous hunter and private security expert, Alhaji Ali Kwara.

Late Ali Kwara died last friday in Abuja after a protracted illness.

He was buried in his hometown Azare over the weekend.

The Governor delivered his condolence message when he paid a condolence visit to the Emir of Katagum, Alhaji Umar Faruk at his palace shortly after participating at the funeral prayer of the deceased.

Governor Bala described late Ali Kwara as someone who made a landmarkmark achievements in the fight against criminal activities not only in Nigeria, but across the globe.

