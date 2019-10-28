Bauchi governor mourns late DIG Danmadami

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has described the demise of late retired Deputy Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Mohammed Dan Madami Sa’in Katagum as a great lost to the state.

Governor Mohammed who led top government officials on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, in Azare Headquarters of katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi State over the weekend,condoled the Katagum Emirate over the death on behalf of the government and people of the state.

He said lateDan Madami had contributed immensely not only to the growth and development of the society, but to the advancement of the operations of the police.

Turakin Katagum, Alhaji Muhammadu Gadauji who spoke on behalf of the family of the late retired Senior Police Officer, expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.

The deceased who is the Sa’in Katagum, died last week at the age of 85, left behind his elder brother Alhaji Dansidi kilishin katagum and 27 children.

Similarly, the governor has condoled Alhaji Abdulmuhi Muktar of Azare town over the death of his son, Malam Kama.