Bauchi governor donates N10m to army wives

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has empowered Nigerian Army Officers Wives Association of the 33 Artillery Shadawanka Barracks Bauchi with 10 million naira.

The governor made the donation over the weekend at the Nigerian Army 2019 West African social activities at Shadawanka Barracks Parade Ground Bauchi, said the empowerment support is to assist the beneficiaries to be self-reliant.

Governor Bala said that his administration is ready to support all the security agencies to sustain peace in the state and engender good governance.

He said the administration has come up with many strategies aimed at dousing tension, erasing suspicion and uniting the people of the state in collaboration with the security agencies so as to find lasting solutions to the lingering criminal activities of banditry and kidnapping.

“On assumption of duty, I resolved to find lasting solutions to the lingering criminal activities of banditry and kidnapping. We have come up with many strategies aimed at dousing tension, erasing suspicion and uniting the people of the state in collaboration with the security agencies.

“I have mobilized traditional institution and populace in general to avail security agencies with all information needed to enable them conduct intelligence- led operations in the state. Here in Bauchi, we still experience occasional altercation in the rural areas by criminal’s due to Bauchi state being a gate way to the North East and having forests and games reserves bordering these states.”

Governor Bala said with satisfaction the sacrifice and efforts of security agencies towards sustainable peace in the state, assured them of his support for effective service delivery.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Commander, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, Brigadier General Mechiel Durowaiye said the West African Social Activity is an annual event held in the Nigerian Army to mark the end of the training year and to usher in a new year.

Brigadier General Durowaiye however said the event would afford officers, soldiers, their families and friends from the larger society the opportunity to celebrate in a condusive atmosphere