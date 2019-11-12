Bauchi Governor, Dangote in USA over health care intervention

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Committed to the improvement of Health Care Delivery System in Bauchi State , Governor Bala A. Mohammed of Bauchi State with other Governors from Borno , Lagos, Gombe States and president of the Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote departs Nigeria today to Seattle , USA for a round table discussion on intervention in the area of Health Care Delivery for their respective States with Bill and Melinda as well as Dangote Foundation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Bauchi governor on media Mukhtar Gidado.

The provision of an effective health care service delivery is one of the important basic social services required by the administration of the state to ensure meaningful and even development in the State.

Gidado said “ Consequently , the 2019 end of the year discussion in Seattle, USA is aimed at strengthening the Bauchi State primary Health Care Delivery.

The statement said, as part of his administration strategy in building synergy and partnership, Governor Mohammed considered leadership, dependable management of resources and good governance as a formula for achieving success.

It would be recalled that the Bauchi State Government under the inspirational leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed has already paid the sum of N200 million counterpart fund out of the N339 million budgeted for the 2019 State Basket Fund contribution for Primary Heart Care State Immunization Policy.