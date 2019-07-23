Bauchi gov. flags of construction of N5bn roads

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has flagged off contracts for the construction and rehabilitation of some roads in the state capital worth about 5 billion naira.

The contracts are, construction of Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road Bye-Pass, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road Bye-Pass and rehabilitation of Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Market Road and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters Road.

Speaking at the occasion held at Ibrahim Bako Quarters, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed said the contracts for the construction of the two bye passes were awarded as part of efforts to reduce road accident.

The Governor, who said the contract for Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road Bye-Pass and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters was awarded at the cost of over 2 billion naira, noted that, that of Sabon Kaura to Jos Road Bye-Pass and Sultan Abubakar Road to Muda Lawal Road was awarded at the cost of over 2 billion naira.

He said the present administration in the state is embarking on road construction and rehabilitation and other projects in order to deliver on its campaign promises before first one hundred days of the government.

Governor Bala Mohammed who noted that the contracts for the road construction and rehabilitation required compensation of lands and other properties, pledged for timely compensation.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Works and Transport, Engineer Stephen Abubakar, explained that the construction of Gombe Road to Maiduguri Road bye- pass is 4.4 kilometers, Sabon Kaura to Jos Road bye-pass is 6.2 kilometers, Yakubun Bauchi Quarters is 1.8 kilometers while that of Muda Lawal market road is 1 kilometer.

The Managing Director of TRIACTA Nigeria Limited, the company handling the projects, Mr Elie A Farhat, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by completing the projects within six months.

The District Head of Galambi, Alhaji Shehu Adamu Jumba who one horse to Governor Bala Mohammed as part of their appreciation for the award of the contracts.