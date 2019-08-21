Bauchi: Flood kills one, destroys 300 farmlands in Kari -Official

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Flood has killed one person while several people were displaced and now taking refuge in the only primary and secondary schools in Kari, a junction town situated along Bauchi-Maiduguri Federal Road in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The flood completely ravaged Kari town following the heavy downpour in the night sweeping away houses and farms in the area.

Caretaker Committee Chairman of Darazo local government council, Garau Adamu stated this yesterday in Kari when he paid a sympathy and assessment visit to the residents of the area.

The chairman who was represented by the Head of Administration, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Mohammed, said that not fewer than 300 farmlands were also destroyed as a result of the heavy downpour.

Garau said “We want to warn parents and guardians to guide their children against going to the river for whatever purposes because the rainy season is now at its peak and the water level at the river is rising very high,”

He commiserated with the victims urged them to see the incident as an act of God and reiterated the commitment of the state government to offer assistance to the affected persons after an assessment of damage must have been carried out.

Kari town which is a junction town has a major river flowing around it and normally overflows every year.