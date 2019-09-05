Bauchi farmers support new fertilizer distribution scheme

Share This





















From Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Traditional Rulers Council has condemned the killing of Nigerians in the country and abroad especially the xenophobic killings in South Africa.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the Council’s meeting held at Government House Asaba in the evening on Tuesday.

The Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor the second, who read the communiqué noted that it was unfortunate that Nigerians were being killed by South Africans despite the contributions of the Nigeria in its Independence.

The Council also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on federal roads in Delta State because of their deplorable state.

According to them, the federal roads are in dire need of attention including the Benin- Asaba expressway,the Abavo – Obiaruku – Eku road,the Benin- Sapele – Warri road,DSC Ovwian Aladja road among others have become a death trap emphasizing that if nothing was done urgently more lives and valuables might be lost.

On the issue of state police, the traditional rulers urged the federal government to conclude action as the move will enhance security in all parts of the country.

The monarchs advised Deltans to remain peaceful and supportive of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to sustain the present tempo of development in all parts of the state.