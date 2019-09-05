Bauchi farmers support new fertilizer distribution scheme

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Farmers in Bauchi State have expressed their support to the newly introduced revolving scheme of distribution of fertilizer to farmers across the 20 local government areas of the State for 2019 farming season

Chairman of Bauchi State Rice Farmers of Nigeria Association, Dr Yahaya Adamu Yusuf and Chairman sorghum and millet Farming Bauchi State Alhaji Musa Mohammed Cibiyayi stated this yesterday when they jointly addressed a Press conference in Bauchi.

They said, “this farming season government came out with a new system that was abolished by the previous government that is distribution of fertilizer to real farmers in all the 20 local government areas, the system help real farmers to get the commodity easily unlike in the past when the commodity is allocated to many people, many a times the during the allocation era people who knows someone gets the commodity but real farmers are excluded, we are happy with the new system it eliminates corruption and the activities of middlemen.”

The duo chairmen said the new system of revolving scheme help to make the commodity available and affordable because only real farmers can go to the office of Bauchi State agricultural Supply BASAC and purchased the commodity at government control price of N5, 500 per bag.

They said the system ease their activities because it was taken to all the 20 local government areas including villages and remotes areas and commended the State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed and the Permanent secretary State Ministry of agriculture for their doggedness and steadfastness to protect the interest of the farmers.

Chairmen said the scheme makes a difference because of the money left in the hands of the ministry to purchase the commodity again immediately it was finished they have now secured over 18,000 metric tonnes of NPK and they have 3000 metric tonnes urea which was not available in the past years back.

They said the system will help farmers to be defendable and get profit of their agricultural products and urged the government to sustain the programme and commended Bala Lukshi for always making his doors open to all farmers.