Bauchi earmarks N60m for Maulud, Qur’anic competition

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Ministry of Religious Affairs and Social Welfare has explained that the state government has earmarked over 40 million naira for the smooth qur’anic competition in the state and local government councils.

The commissioner of Religious Affairs Ahmad Jalam stated this yesterday while speaking with reporters in Bauchi.

He said 20 million was earmarked for Qur’anic competation in the 20 local government areas, 20 million for the forth coming state competation and 20 million for support of maulud celebrations in the state.

He said part of the money will be used for feeding and purchasing of gifts like cars, tricycle, motorcycles and other gifts that will be distribute to the winners during the competition.

Jalam said already the local government competition was completed and the winners are receiving more training to increase their performance in order to help Bauchi to reclaim its position worldwide in the competition.

Jalam said, “the Ministry has met with the State Qur’anic Competition Committee to finalize all that is needed for the competition, and assured that winners from the state will participate both in the national and international aspect of the competition.