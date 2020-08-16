Bauchi commissioner exonerates self from suspension of LEA secretaries, others

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Bauchi State commissioner for local government affairs, Alhaji Abdulrazak Nuhu Zaki has exenorated himself from the recent suspension of education secretaries and their heads of administrations across the 20 local government areas of the state.

Zaki stated this yesterday while addressing a press conference at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalist NUJ Bauchi, in reaction to allegations levelled against him by the chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Danjuma Saleh.

The Bauchi state chapter chairman of the NLC was quoted accusing the LG commissioner of being the brain behind the suspension of the 20 local government education secretaries and their heads of administration.

“I am here to clear myself from the interview granted to journalists in Bauchi by the NLC chairman, and the allegations levelled against my humble self that I have done a lot of damages or I have created problem regarding the suspension of LEA secretaries and their heads of admintrations”, the commissioner said.

He added that, “n the first place, I want to say that the chairman of the NLC was not fair for mentioning my name in particular, because whatever action taken is not done by me, I didn’t suspend anybody, they were suspended by the government of Bauchi state”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...