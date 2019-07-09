Bauchi allocates funds to empower Corps members

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has announced the allocation of funds for the empowerment of Corp members deployed to the state.

The Governor was speaking Monday at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch B Stream 1 Orientation Exercise of the NYSC held at Wailo Orientation Camp Wailo.

Represented by the State Head of Service Alhaji Adamu Umar Gokaru, Governor Bala Mohammed said the funds were to support them to key into ventures for self-reliance.

The Governor tasked the corps members on meaningful contributions towards the advancement and growth of their host communities of service.

While acknowledging the efforts of the National Youth Service Corps to the development of the state, Governor Mohammed charged the corps members to discharge their assignment in line with the objectives of the scheme for progressive egalitarian country.

The Acting Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Mrs Lydia Shehu attributed the successful conduct of the exercise to the provided by the state government.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Bashir Shehu had earlier said the Corps members have exhibited high level of discipline and commitment during the orientation course.

The NYSC Coordinator who noted that the corps members were been equipped for the task ahead, appealed to the state government for the completion of the ongoing projects in the camp.