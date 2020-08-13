Bandits’: Military deploy more troops to Kaduna

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said Special Operations Forces have been deployed to the Joint Operations Area covering the various flash points to curb killings in Southern Kaduna.

Speaking on Thursday, while giving the update on the Military operations in the country, Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters, said the move is expected to achieve the desired result with the provision of credible and actionable intelligence specifically from primary sources.

“In this regard, the locals are requested to cooperate with the security agencies by availing them with the required information that will be useful to our collective objective of taking out the criminals from the area.”

