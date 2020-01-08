Bandits kill lecturer, abduct others in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Suspected bandits have on Monday night, attacked several communities in Malumfashi Council Area of Katsina State, where they shot and killed a man, Umar Isah.

Isah was until his death, a lecturer with the School of Basic and Remedial Studies (SBRS) of Ahmadu Bello University, in Funtua Local Government Area.

It was learnt that police swung into action, soon after residents began reaching out to friends and relatives about attacks going on in their areas.

Residents who spoke with newsmen said they heard several gunshots during the night on Monday, and that the shots were intermittent and lasted for hours.

It is however, not clear how the communities were attacked or if there were casualties apart from the lecturer that was killed.

The incident comes less than 24 hours after bandits attacked Tsauri, a community in Kafur Council Area where they shot one person, and raided several homes.

The victim, who was rushed to the Orthopedic Hospital in the state metropolitan area, lost his life, and was buried according to Islamic rites.

The attack on Tsauri community, sadly, occurred same day with another attack by bandits on dozens of passengers traveling on the Jibia-Batsari road, in Batsari council area.

The bandits were said to have abducted several of the passengers who were traveling in two J5 buses, whisked them into the dreaded nearby Rugu forest.

But the police said they had swung into action and recovered all but seven of the abducted passengers.

The state which had hitherto been enjoying relative peace following government dialogue with suspected bandits is currently facing insecurity resurgence.

The Spokesman for the Police Command, SP Gambo Isah is yet to respond on the Malumfashi incident at the time of this report.