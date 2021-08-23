Bandits kill 9 in Zangon Kataf LGA

Release 15 students of Bethel Baptist School

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Nine persons are feared dead, following an attack by bandits in Ungwan Dooh (Mado) village of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

This is as the bandits released 15 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

The statement stated that Troops of Operation Safe Haven, who responded to distress calls and mobilized to the area, informed that the assailants fled on sighting the troops.

He said nine corpses have been recovered so far following a search of the village.

“The deceased are identified as: Moses Dangana,Mary Dangana Jummai Dangana and Jerry James.

Others includes; Happy James, Endurance Stephen, Comfort Emmanuel Jummai Tanko and Mary Clement.

“One resident, Magdalene Dangoma, sustained gunshot injuries and is receiving treatment in hospital. Two houses were razed in the attack.

The troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued 12 persons who were fleeing from the attackers.

“ Troops are still carrying out search and rescue operations, and will make public the exact number of casualties.

“Acting Governor Dr Hadiza Balarabe received the reports with sadness, and condemned the recent spate of devastating attacks in the area.

“She prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and sent condolences to their families. The Acting Governor wished the injured resident a quick recovery, and urged security agencies to sustain diligent investigations into the attack.

“ Troops are working in the area and the public will be updated on further developments”, the statement said.

Meanwhile, 15 more abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Maraban Damishi in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have regained their freedom, after 48 days in captivity.

Rev. John Hayab, the stated Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), said this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna yesterday.

“Fifteen more students were released on Saturday night and 65 students are still with the bandits, ” he said.

Bandits in the early hours of July 5, invaded the school and kidnapped an unspecified number of students.

ASP Mohammed Jalige, spokesperson for the police command in the state also confirmed the release of the students.

Jalige, however, said that the police were not in the picture of whether ransom was paid by the parents before the students’ released.