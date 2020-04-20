Bandits kill 47 in fresh Katsina attacks

Share This





















•We’ve disrupted, killed many of them, says DHQ

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina and Tobias Lengnan Dapam, Abuja

As communities in Katsina state continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, bandits have unleashed mayhem in the state killing 47 residents of some villages across the state.

The attacks occurred weekend in some villages across Danmusa, Safana and Dutsin-ma local governments.

The Katsina police command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah who confirmed the attack said security were on the trail of the assailants.

He said that during the attack, the bandits killed 14 persons in Kurecin Atai in Danmusa Local government area, while four were killed at Kurecin Giye and six killed in Kurecin Dutse in Dutsin-ma local government.

Similarly, he further disclosed that 19 persons were killed in Makauwachi and four killed in Daule village.

Isah said a combine team of the police, army, DSS,airforce and civil defence are currently in the area to track down the assailants.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Military, said its Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, at the weekend inflicted further damages on armed bandits in Katsina State by disrupting their attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages of Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the State.

The military in a statement issued by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said the operation occurred when a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Agusta 109E (M) helicopter, which was providing close air support to troops of the Land Component operating West of Gusau in Zamfara State, was redirected to Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka following reports of an armed bandits’ attack on civilians at the 2 communities.

“The helicopter arrived the scene and engaged the bandits, neutralizing some of them while few others escaped with injuries. Thus, the 2 communities were rescued as a result of the operation.”

The statement added that the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, was scheduled to hold a meeting yesterday (Sunday), 19 April 2020, with Air Officers Commanding Operational Commands as well as the Commander of the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, and Air Component Commanders of various Theatres of Operations across the Country to work out strategies for enhancing NAF’s support for all Internal Security Operations.

