Bandits’ kill 17 vigilante in Niger

…Vows not to surrender corpses for burial

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

No fewer than seventeen (17) vigilante members in Niger state were killed in an ambush by armed bandits at Dukku village in Rijau Local Government Area.

This, according to reports indicated that the vigilantes were on their way trying to neutralise the bandits operation in the area including Kagara, the local government headquarter that witnessed same attack same day following a tip off

An eye witness told our reporter in an interview on telephone in Minna that the bandits numbering over one hundred and twenty were said to be riding forty motorcycles during the operations.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy Alhaji Muhammmad Sani Idris who confirmed the incident said that the authentic number of those who lost their lives is yet to be ascertain.

Alhaji Idris said Niger state government has taken serious security measure to tackle such challenges in the area.

He said, “though they will not be announcing the strategy adopted to rid Nigerlites of criminal elements but very soon they will be addressing Journalists on their success story on security breakthrough”, he added.

The Commissioner further hinted that the Chief of Staff (COS), Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe has been assigned to represent Governor Abubakar Sani Bello to visit and sympathize with victims of bandit attacks in Kagara Rafi Local Government Area.

The Vigilante members were also said to have killed two bandits in an exchange of gun fire.

Meanwhile, corpses of Vigilante members were still in the bush under the control of bandits who vowed not to surrender them for burial.

The Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for comment at the time of filling in this report as he was not picking his calls nor responding to text messages.

In a message of condolence issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel Bathe, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, however maintained that no responsible government will fold its arms and allow law abiding and innocent citizens to be mauled down.

The Governor acknowledged the enormity of the security challenges facing the state, but assured the people that the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the lower societal elements making life miserable for the people.

The Governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims.

