Bandits kill 17 in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina state police command has confirmed that the dare devil bandits have killed 16 people, one police officer in Duskuru village of Dandume local government area of Katsina state.

The command spokesperson, SP Gambo Isa who confirmed the attact added that no fewer than 300 bandits armed with AK47 riffles attacked the village in the early hours of Thursday.

He further disclosed that 14 persons were killed during the attack on the Duskuru village while four vigilante members and one police man were killed as they engaged the bandits in a shootout.

Gambo added that the attack was a reprisal attack by the bandits to avenge the killing of their members in an earlier attack on the village.

In an interview a resident of the village who spoke on condition of anonymity alleged that the attack has left 15 residents of the town dead while several others sustained injuries.

He therefore called on the security agencies to always provide them with cover against bandits attack.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...