Bandits kill 17 in Katsina villages

*As service chiefs brief Buhari on new strategies

From Lawal Sa’ idu Funtua, Katsina and Lawrence Olaoye

No fewer than 17 persons were killed by bandits in an attack on three villages in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This is just as the Service Chiefs yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed doors and briefed him on the new strategies deployed by their operatives to tackle the menace of insecurity in the country.

An eyewitness in the area, Malam Yusuf ‘ Yar Tsamiyar Jino told our correspondent in an interview that nine people were killed in Unguwar Rabo, six in Unguwar Naganda and two others in Unguwar Dadi.

He further disclosed ‘ when I came back from market on Wednesday afternoon I heard gunshots and when I came out of my house to see what was happening, I saw a gang of armed men shooting people on sight’.

Jino said the people in the area have lost at least 77 loved ones within the last three month from these attacks.

According to him, the people in the area cannot go to their farms due to the threat by these bandits, calling on government to do something to save their lives and economic base.

He noted that the people of the area decided to convey the corpses of those killed to the Katsina Emir’ s palace for him to see how they are mercilessly butchered by the bandits.

He also lamented on how security personnel’s deployed to the area were recently withdrawn living the people of the area vulnerable to attacks by the bandits.

Meanwhile, the Katsina Police spokesperson, SP Gambo Isah has confirmed the attack.

Emerging from their closed door meeting with the President, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar told newsmen that the new strategies they deployed had begun to yield results.

A cording to him, though the new tactics were working and yielding the desired outcomes, there was need for all hands to be on deck towards ensuring a secured Nigeria where every citizen goes to sleep with both eyes closed.

He said Nigerians must not hesitate to provide relevant information to the security agencies to enable rapid response from the operatives who are already placed on standby to neutralise any untoward situation in any part of the country.

He said, “So far, the strategy that we have on ground is really working and that is the one we will continue to pursue.

“What we are going to do is to ensure that all hands are on deck, and every Nigerian equally has a role to play by passing relevant intelligence to us.

“The Armed forces of Nigeria and other security forces will continue to work much harder to ensure that every Nigerian is secure and the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by anybody,” the Air Chief assured.

Service chiefs at the meeting included Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe-Ibas, represented by Bee Ibe-Onwo.

The National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Director General of Department for State Service, Yusuf Bichi were also at the meeting