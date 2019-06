Bandits kill 16 in another Zamfara attack

Share This





















Gov. Matawalle suspends emir, district head

By Ese Awhotu with agency report

A community in Zamfara State came under the attack of bandits in the early hours of Thursday, killing sixteen people.

The latest attack occured in Kanoma community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

The acting press secretary to Governor Bello Matawalle, Yusuf Idris, said the bandits attacked the community around 2 a.m.

He said the bandits shot at will at anyone they saw.

Idris added that, some of the residents sustained injuries and were later evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre, Gusau.

He therefore called on the locals to provide accurate intelligence reports that will assist the security agencies in apprehending the criminals.

He added that the present administration was committed to collaborating with residents of the state to end the security challenges facing the state.

Meanwhile, following yesterday’s attack, the Zamfara State Government has announced the immediate suspension of a first class traditional ruler, the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Ibrahim, over alleged involvement with bandits in the state.

The suspension was contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris and made available to reporters in Gusau on Thursday. The statement also announced the suspension of Ahmed Lawal, the District Head of Kanoma.

Recall that, Kanoma was attacked during the Sallah celebration leaving 16 persons dead and 14 others wounded.

“His Excellency, the Zamfara State Governor, Hon. (Dr) Bello Mohammed, has approved the suspension of the Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim (Banagan Maru).

“The governor also approved the suspension of the District Head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Lawal (Bunun Kanoma),” the statement read in part.

The statement said Messrs Ibrahim and Lawal would “remain suspended pending the conclusion of an investigative panel soon to be set up by the state government”.

According to the statement, the suspensions followed a series of complaints from the communities regarding the traditional rulers’ alleged dealings with bandits.

The statement directed the suspended Emir to hand over his official vehicle and all other government property in his possession to the most senior district head.

“The district head is also directed to hand over same to the most senior village head in the area,” it statement said.