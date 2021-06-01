Bandits kill 13 villagers, 2 policemen in Niger

From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

No fewer than 15 persons including two police men have been killed in an attack by armed bandits at Beri in Mariga Local Government Area of Nigeria State.

This unfortunate incident is coming a day after the kidnap of about 200 Islamiyya school pupils.

It was alleged that Beri police station was burnt by the uninterrupted armed gunmen during their operation.

Travellers from the busy road connecting Beri Tegina and Minna from Kontagora Local Government Area of Nigeria State were held captive for over three hours.

In the same vein, Unguwan Malam Bako in Kotonkoro District has been attacked.

All efforts to contact the Niger state police command for comment on the matter proved abortive.

Niger State Emergency Management Agency NSEMA, DG

Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Inga confirmed the incident.

He said concerted and collaborative efforts by all and sundry are on to ensure that those abducted were released unharmed.