Bandits kidnap bride in Katsina

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Armed bandits in the early hours of Wednesday, kidnapped a bride of Ahmed Mohammed the owner of Safiya Bread in Kafinsoli Village of Kankia Local Government of Katsina State.

“The bandits stormed the village at about 12:00pm in large numbers and operated for three hours before they whisked away the bride on motorcycles.

Balarabe Musa a resident of Kafinsoli told Newsmen who visited Kafinsoli village to confirm the incident on Wednesday.

Musa said that the bandits came to village as a reprisal attack due to the arrest of five informers by security agents some few days ago.

He disclosed that the bandits were aggrieved that their informers identity were passed to security agents which led to their arrest.

“The security agents also used Tracking Device to arrest the bandit’s informers in hamlets near Kafinsoli village.

“The bandits have attacked Kafinsoli a commercially oriented village for over five times due to the information passed to them by their informers that the village lucrative for their activities”. he said

When contacted , the Katsina State Police Command spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the kidnap of the bride and that the police are on trail of the bandits to rescue the kidnapped woman.

