Bandits kidnap 7 person from Leprosy Centre, Zaria

From: Femi, Oyelola, Kaduna

Armed bandits yesterday stormed the staff quarters of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Training Centre, Zaria and whisked away seven persons.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige said, the Command has received the report and the Police is investigating the matter.

The bandits who invaded the quarter in coordinated operation, in the wee hours of yesterday, succeded in taking away five staff of the centre and two others, including nursing mothers.

A source, informed Peoples Daily that the armed bandits came in large numbers around 12.30 am and cordoned the area to avoid any re-enforcement.

The State Divisional Police headquarters was attacked with several gun shots as well as damaging the division’s operatioal Hilux Van which recieved more than 10 bullets.

The attack on the Police Division it was gathered, was aimed at stopping them from rescuing the victims at the staff quarters.

Our source said, the bandits targeted the principal of the centre, who worked on Saturday till late hours before closing.

The principal’s residence was badly damaged before they could have access but he was not there according to the source.