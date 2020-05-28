Bandits’ interstate movement: Military deploy air assets to cover Kaduna, Nasarawa, Niger, others

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military yesterday said it has deployed air assets to cover Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa and Kogi States to tackle the interstates movement of bandits.

Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, stated this yesterday in Abuja, while giving update on the operations of the military in the country.

He said there are worries from some quarters in the North West and North Central parts of the country that armed bandits could escape from states where the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies are conducting various operations at the moment, to other states, but assured that the military was ready to address any challenge posed by the bandits.

“In this regard, the High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby assures all concerned that proactive measures are in place to handle such occurrences.

“To address this specifically, all current operations are in synergy with the ongoing operations in the North West to tackle interstate movement of armed bandits and other criminals within the North West and North Central zones.

“I am to affirm that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria is totally committed to tackling all the security challenges in the country until normalcy is restored. Hence, the public is requested to continue to provide credible information to the Nigerian Military.”

